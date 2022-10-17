Protesters Rally Against South Point High School “Red Raider” Mascot

GASTONIA, N.C. – Native American and other community groups are renewing their call to rename the mascot at a local high school.

Protesters rallied before Monday night’s Gaston Co. School Board Meeting, calling on officials to retire the “Red Raider” mascot at South Point High School.

Critics say the mascot is an offensive caricature of Native Americans, while supporters say the mascot honors them.

Organizers say they continue to rally because they’ve heard nothing from district leaders.

But they know many in the community are opposed to a change because of the history and tradition behind the mascot.

The school board has not addressed the issue and say it’s up to the individual schools to determine mascots.