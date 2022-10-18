Little Girl Goes Viral With Creepy Doll

ORLANDO, FL.– A little girl is going viral after showing off her creepy baby doll. The doll’s name is Chloe. Three-year-old Briar Beard found the doll in a Halloween store. The doll has eyes that light up with the color red. The dolls has a cracked face and it has a scary-sounding laugh. The doll has been named “Creepy Chloe”. Beard took the doll with her on a trip to Disney World with her mother. They received the royal treatment and took lots of pictures with the Disney Princesses. Once the pictures of the trip were posted, they went viral.