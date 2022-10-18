Niner Nation Spirit On Full Display During Homecoming Pep Rally

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is homecoming week and the Charlotte 49ers are celebrating Niner Nation Week. The series of special events lead up to the Homecoming football game at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, as the Charlotte 49ers take on the Florida International Panthers in Richardson Stadium.

On Tuesday, the Pride of Niner Nation Marching Band and Charlotte spirit squads lead a pep rally at Truist Center Plaza in Uptown with remarks from Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Chair George Dunlap ’91, ’93 M.P.A., and other distinguished guests.

Other notable events throughout the week include:

Niner Nation Week Scavenger Hunt

Niners Live Happy Hour with Coach Healy, Oct. 17

Homecoming Pep Rally, Oct. 19

10 Under Ten Awards, Oct. 20

Black Alumni Chapter Excellence in Leadership Awards, Oct. 21

Friday Fest Block Party, Oct. 21

Oktoberfest and Homecoming Tailgate, Oct. 22

2022 Sneaker Ball, Oct. 22

For the most current schedule of events visit the Niner Nation Week website ninernationweek.charlotte.edu. All events are subject to change.