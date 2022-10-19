Alleged Christmas Parade Attacker in Court

Waukesha, WI – The man accused of killing six people and hurting 62 others in an attack on a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last December is defending himself in court.

Darrell Brooks is facing over 80 charges.

He was in court Tuesday, and at one point the judge ordered he be removed from the courtroom for persistent interruptions.

Brooks objected many times during the trial, including to the name he was being addressed by.

Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case Wednesday.