Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr.

The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC.

Lillie was wearing green scrubs.

Deputies believe they could be headed to Charlotte in a White 2009 GX350 with this tag number: TNS5103.

If you know their whereabouts or see them, call Deputy M. Gibbons at 704-920-3000.