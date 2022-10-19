Search for Missing Statesville Woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on 181 Miller Farm Road Statesville, NC 28677.

Anyone with information about Bellamy should call Deputy R. Ball at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

Description:

Height: 5′ 5″Weight: 165 pounds

Hair Color: Brown Hair Length: Short Eye Color: Brown

Wearing Light colored night gown

Vehicle Description:

Grey 2003 Lexus RX300

License Plate Number: REH1611