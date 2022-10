HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.– Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! The Carolina Renaissance Festival is an outdoor medieval amusement park, it comes with a 16 stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, and more!

Carolina Renaissance Festival is in town now through November, 20th. In this week’s Do My Job, WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns what it takes to be a blacksmith.

To get tickets for the festival click here.