Passenger Killed In Mooresville Crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Police have identified a man killed in a crash on Thursday. Police say Ryan Joseph Rich, 27, was a passenger in a Ford Mustang that was involved in a collision with a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Timber Road near the intersection of Shearers Road.

Police say the driver of the Mustang is being treated for injuries at CMC Main in Charlotte. Two adults and two children in the pickup truck were treated and released from the hospital.

Police say based on evidence at the scene, it appears the driver of the Ford Mustang lost control and crossed the center line. Police also believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

At this time, no charges have been filed.