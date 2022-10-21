CMS Principal All Smiles After Surprise Of Receiving Principal Of The Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paw Creek Elementary Principal Danielle Belton was awarded the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Principal of the Year award on Friday.

Belton was surprised in front of her entire school with the award.

“I’m excited, I’m elated, I’m in aw. I’m surprised. I’m just, I’m grateful,” Belton explained.

Belton was chosen out of 181 principals in the CMS system.

“She intentionally coaches her teachers to get students to meet grade level standards and she does that by building a school culture that is inclusive and inviting” said Learning Community Superintendent Raymond Barnes of Belton.

Belton is now a nominee for the Southwest Regional Principal of the Year.