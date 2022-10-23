Community Gathers For “Cops, Cars, & Kids”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local kids got a chance to interact with police in a positive way at the third annual “Cops, Cars, & Kids” event in east Charlotte.

Organizers brought out exotic cars for families to enjoy, along with music, games, and food.

It happened Saturday at CMPD’s Independence Division Office. CMPD employees and family members also participated in the event.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings says the community outreach has lifted the police department.