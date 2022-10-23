Kittens in Hickory Aviation Museum Cockpit

HICKORY, NC — Right now, the Hickory Aviation Museum has a few unexpected guests. A feral cat that typically roams the airport at the Aviation Museum had five kittens in the cockpit of a retired T-33 Shooting Star Jet.

The museum staff hopes to socialize the kittens and adopt them. There are three grey tabbies and two black kittens with white spots. You can contact the museum during business hours if you’re interested in adopting a kitten.

The Aviation Museum says this is a perfect example of why they need to finish a new building their working on and get their aircraft indoors!

The Hickory Aviation Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and is free to visit.