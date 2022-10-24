Toyota of N Charlotte Explains The Benefits Of Electric Cars 

Here at Toyota of N Charlotte, we keep a diversified portfolio of cars on the lot – we like to have something for everyone… including electric cars. There are quite a few benefits of electric cars, but we know that they’re not for everyone. However, if you think an EV is going to fit your lifestyle, we want to help cement your decision – that’s why we’re taking time with our expert team to explain the benefits of electric cars and help get you behind the wheel.

Like we said, electric cars aren’t for everyone and you should definitely do your research before you start your shopping and purchasing process. Some drivers may experience EV range anxiety or feel that charging is too much work, and they’d be better off in a traditional ICE or hybrid vehicle. However, if your mind is set on going EV, here are the main benefits of electric cars.

The top five benefits of electric cars

#1: Fueling it is cheaper. When you drive an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle, you depend on gas to keep it fueled up. Electric cars, on the other hand, run on electricity. You still have to pay for electricity to keep your car charged up, but it’s definitely cheaper than paying for gasoline (especially now). Just remember that it’s much more affordable to charge your car at home than it is to do it at a public charging station.

#2: You don’t need to schedule as much maintenance. Another one of the benefits of electric cars is that you’ll need a fraction of the maintenance you’d need to schedule for an ICE vehicle. You won’t need oil changes, transmission service, fuel pump repairs, spark plug replacements, etc. – there’s no internal combustion engine under the hood, so there are fewer moving parts to worry about. When it boils down to it, your maintenance costs will be about half – maybe even less – of what you’d pay for an internal combustion car.

#3: You may qualify for state and federal tax breaks. Did you know that if you drive an electric car you could qualify for tax breaks both on the state AND federal levels? Be sure to take a look into it before you file your taxes next year, or have your accountant do some research to see if you’re eligible. Free money, yes, please.

#4: You’ll have a quiet driving experience. Electric cars are a lot quieter than their ICE counterparts. They only have an electric motor under the hood instead of a loud internal combustion engine, so they have a lot less cabin noise and a more peaceful driving experience overall.

#5: You cut down on local emissions. EV cars may not be as eco-friendly as they’re touted to be, but on the local emissions level, they are. Non-local emissions and battery production may still pose an issue when it comes to their greenness, but local emissions are nonexistent so on that level, these N Charlotte Toyotas are cleaner than ICE vehicles.

Find the right electric car for you at Toyota of N Charlotte

Have more questions about the benefits of electric cars? Toyota of N Charlotte has answers. Call us at (704) 875-9199 or stop by! We’re just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville at 13429 Statesville Road.