The Sandbox’s Golf Tournament Raises Money For Their Weekend Of Believing

CHARLOTTE, NC – For twelve years, The Sandbox has provided so much for special kids in Charlotte. This December it is taking on it’s largest event in it’s twelve year history.

“The Weekend of Believing was born out of covid and because we could not move twenty five hundred people into a ballroom for dancing and intimate fellowship, we decided to create a safe event and that became the Weekend of Believing where we bring our families to the beach,” said Mara Campolungo, Co-Founder of The Sandbox.

That is what Monday’s golf tournament was all about, raising funds for The Sandbox families to spend a weekend in Hilton Head with fun, fellowship and much more. And for the families who are a part of The Sandbox, the tournament was blessing.

“We love the golf tournament. It is a great social atmosphere. It is a great way to raise money for the charity and it is just a beautiful event,” says Kelly Hughes, a mom of a Sandbox kid.

While today’s golf was about raising money for The Sandbox Weekend of Believing, it was about taking time to remember those who went before us.

“So today we have a very special celebration. It is a hero balloon release. Our partner, E.R. Plumbing Services supported this as well as placing the signs of all the heroes who have gone before us on the holes. The Hero Celebration reminds our families that their child is not forgotten, that they are not alone, and it is a reason to continue believing and know that this family, The Sandbox family, is with them, not only today, but everyday.”

For more information about The Sandbox and how you can help, please check out their website www.gotsandbox.org