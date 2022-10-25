Victory Monday For Panthers After Beating Brady And The Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — It’s Victory Monday In Carolina! Despite the odds being stacked against them, the Panthers upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3.

It was the team’s first win since Matt Rhule was fired and Steve Wilks took over as interim head coach.

“I think when you’re talking about you’re close, you’re close, you still want to see the fruits of your labor,” Wilks was excited that his team was finally able to see just that with the win. Now he wants his team to take the next step.

Despite the health of quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, who are both recovering from injuries, Wilks says P.J. Walker will start this Sunday when the Panthers face the Falcons, saying he’s earned another start.

Walker, who began the season as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a winning performance over the Bucs.

No CMC. No Problem.

Days after the Panthers traded their star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard carried the load. And them some. Carolina finished with 173 rushing yards, the most since week 8 of the 2021 season.

The Panthers defense dominated. Keeping Tom Brady out of the endzone for just the 6th time in the quarterback’s storied career.