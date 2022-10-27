Crime Stoppers Reward Doubles In Unsolved Murder Of Edy Alvarado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Crime Stoppers reward has doubled in the unsolved murder of Edy Alvarado in South Charlotte. He was killed near the 10800 block of Southern Loop Blvd on October 9, 2021. CMPD says he was shot in the chest. The Crime Stoppers unit has increased the reward amount to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. Detective Dudley is the lead detective in this case and can be contacted at 704-336-2772. For additional information, please refer to report 2021-1009-2254-03.