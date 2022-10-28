“Evil Dead: The Musical” And The Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Come To A Close This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – “Evil Dead: The Musical” is The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte’s final production before permanently closing down, and last the performances are this Halloween weekend, ending on Sunday, October 30th. Some tickets remain, so book now!

The ATC takes the audience on a trip into the deep forest of the Barn at MoRA as five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods. The plans for cheeky games like strip tease and jello shots quickly change when they accidentally unleash an evil force that begins taking them out one-by-one.

All performances of Evil Dead will be outdoors. Guest must bring their own chair.

Ticket prices range depending on seating.

The splash zone (closest to the stage) – $37

Standard tickets – $38.66

Premium – $49.14

Buy your tickets now at atcharlotte.org

Special events

Shepherd Shakespeare presents Twelfth Night

Come out every Saturday and Sunday until Halloween to watch shipwrecks, dukes, and mistaken identity mixups! The show is free for all guests.

Zombify DIY Makeup with the clown

ATC is calling guests to join the incomparable Martin Barry before the shot show on October 8th at 6:00 p.m. for a zombie makeup tutorial. Tickets are $15 dollars and include a personal makeup kit.

For more information visit: Evil Dead FAQ page