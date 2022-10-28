“Operation Sweet Tooth” Seizes Candy Laced With THC

1/3

ROXBORO, N.C. — You’ve probably heard the warnings by now that candy is being used to disguise potentially harmful drugs this Halloween season. The police department in Roxboro, NC has the evidence to prove it.

According to the Roxboro P.D. Facebook Page, officers conducted “Operation Sweet Tooth” in search of counterfeit candy items that contained THC. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Officers seized more than 145 items. 126 of those items were edible items that violated copyright laws that could easily confuse people into thinking it was regular candy.

During the investigation, four convenience stores within Roxboro city limits had items seized under copyright violations.