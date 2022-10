IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is in jail accused of molesting a child. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Guy Welch, 64, is facing felony charges of indecent liberties with a child.

A report was filed Tuesday, October 4th. The sheriff says the victim identified Welch during an interview. Welch was arrested on Thursday. He is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.