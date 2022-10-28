Youngsters Compete In The Hobby Horse Championship

1/5

MILL SPRING, N.C. — The Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the 2022 North American Hobby Horse Championships Friday night. Young competitors traveled from as far away as California. The goal was to ride the fastest time and not knock any jump rails down.

This event is a fun experience for kids to experience the main show ring at the internationally recognized equestrian sports venue.

“They do their hobby horse and then watch all the Olympians jump in this ring so we wanted to be able to welcome them in here, to make them feel extra special,” said Reagan Ibach, Tryon International Equestrian Center Digital Marketing Coordinator.

The Hobby Horse Series runs every fall and summer.