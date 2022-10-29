New Social District Kicks Off This Weekend In Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The City of Albemarle kicks off its new social district this weekend. People can now walk and carry an alcoholic beverage with them as they stroll through areas of downtown.

People must carry a specially marked cup into public areas within the social district.

You can’t take open containers out of the district boundaries, and cannot bring your own alcoholic beverages. The social district is in effect each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.