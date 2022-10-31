Lancaster Co. School Employee Arrested For Assault & Battery On School Grounds

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Lancaster County School District employee has been placed on paid suspension after being charged with assault on school grounds. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, on October 27. He is facing charges of 2nd Degree Assault & Battery.

According to the arrest warrant, Sinclair is accused of touching the victim’s buttocks without permission at Erwin Elementary School on September 20, 2022. The warrant also states he tried to block a doorway preventing the victim from leaving.

The school district released a statement saying the alleged assault did not involve a student.