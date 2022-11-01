$1 Billion Powerball Jackpot Has Charlotte Lottery Players Dreaming Big

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — On Monday night, the Powerball Jackpot had reached an estimated $1 Billion. If a player was lucky enough to have the winning digits, it would be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spent the day talking to Powerball lottery players hoping to hit the Billion dollar jackpot.

While the odds of hitting Monday night’s jackpot were 1 in 292.2 million, people that Bartik caught up with told her that they felt good about their chances.

They also knew exactly what they would with all of the money!