LYNX Silver Line Public Discussion Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Starting today, you can weigh in on the future of the LYNX Silver Line.

Just visit RideTransit.org/LYNXSilverLine to take the survey or text “Silver Line” to 704-461-4441 to take the survey on your phone.

CATS is looking for feedback on proposed route and station shift in the Bojangles Coliseum area and potential route and station changes in Center City Charlotte.

There will also be two live virtual public meetings via CATS on YouTube. The first is today at 5:30 p.m. The second is tomorrow at noon.

To have your comments considered, provide your input by Nov. 17.