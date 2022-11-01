Statesville Man Accused Of Attacking Man With Machete, Holding Others At Knifepoint

Bryan Overstreet,

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is accused of attacking a man  with a machete during a dispute.  Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Big Forest Drive on October 29, 2022.  They say 51 year old Antonio Delgado entered the residence through the front door, assaulted a man inside the home with a machete and pulled a knife demanding the other people inside sit on the floor.

Antonio Delgado

Delgado is accused of stealing items from the home before leaving.  He is facing charges of Felony Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, 4 counts of Felony Second-Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Assault With A Deadly Weapon.  He is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.

 

 