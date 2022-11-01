Statesville Man Accused Of Attacking Man With Machete, Holding Others At Knifepoint

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man is accused of attacking a man with a machete during a dispute. Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Big Forest Drive on October 29, 2022. They say 51 year old Antonio Delgado entered the residence through the front door, assaulted a man inside the home with a machete and pulled a knife demanding the other people inside sit on the floor.

Delgado is accused of stealing items from the home before leaving. He is facing charges of Felony Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, 4 counts of Felony Second-Degree Kidnapping, Misdemeanor Assault With A Deadly Weapon. He is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.