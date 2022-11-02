CMPD Details Its 911 Response Times To Illegal Street Takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is addressing criticism over its police response times to so-called illegal street takeovers.

In a news release, CMPD says multiple media outlets are reporting that vehicles are shutting down some city streets and intersections doing donuts and what is known as “street takeovers” with delayed or even no CMPD response.

CMPD’s Public Affairs Office is providing a timeline of its response times.

On Oct. 29, at 12:24 a.m., the first 911 call was received into the communications center about these street takeovers at Tyvola and Park Road. The call was relayed to the CMPD’s South Patrol Division at 12:28 a.m., and the first unit arrived on scene at 12:38 a.m., within 14 minutes of the original call.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the group of cars that blocked the intersection drove off. Officers did not pursue per CMPD policy.

On Oct. 29, at 11:18 p.m., a call for service came in about a crowd fight at the intersection of Steele Creek Rd. and Westinghouse Blvd. Officers arrived on scene within six minutes where they met hundreds of individuals running and driving erratically. After clearing the intersection, officers spoke with a victim who claimed his vehicle was hit with small blunt objects. No firearms or gunfire were reported. Officers educated the victim on how to deal with large groups like the one he encountered, and then the victim left the scene. An officer took a report for damage to property. One person was cited from this incident with reckless driving.

CMPD officers continue to investigate these incidents.

In 2021, CMPD launched a multi-agency investigation over the course of nine months that resulted in 55 indictments, 30 more charged via warrant or citation, and 65 cars seized in June of 2021. The operation totaled 2,500 traffic stops and 3,500 violations.