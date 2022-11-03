A Royal Night At The Queen Charlotte Ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Socialite Charlotte is giving a ball. The Queen Charlotte Ball will honor some special people and organizations giving back to Charlotte. This year, the founder of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, Deborah McPhatter, Running Works and Catherine Brewton of Harvest For Hope will all be honored. The event also gives people the chance to learn more about the history of The Queen City. You can find more information about The Queen City Charlotte Ball by visiting socialitecharlotte.com.