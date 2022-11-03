Charlotte’s Historic Siloam School Will Be Saved

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — One of Charlotte’s most historic buildings will be saved. The Siloam School, which was built in the early 1920’s will be restored and relocated next spring.

The Charlotte Museum of History exceeded its fundraising goal to save the school, thanks in part to a recent $500-Thousand Dollar donation from the Gambrell Foundation.

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik caught up with Terri L. White, the museum’s CEO, to find out what’s next for Mecklenburg County’s oldest remaining African American schoolhouse.