Jeff Jackson Pulls Campaign Ad As Police Investigate Shooting Into Opponent’s Family Home

HICKORY, N.C. — Senator Jeff Jackson, the Democrat running for the NC-14 congressional seat, has pulled a political ad from WCCB-TV and other Charlotte TV stations that included a house owned by his Republican opponent Pat Harrigan. The decision was in response to a Twitter post from Harrigan that accused Jackson’s campaign of resulting in political violence.
Hickory Police are currently investigating a shot that was fired into a different house owned by Harrigan’s family sometime between October 16 and October 18. Police have not said if the shooting was politically motived.
Out of an abundance of caution, Jackson’s campaign pulled its campaign ad and issued the following statement:
WCCB-TV has reached out to Pat Harrigan’s campaign for comment. We have not heard back.