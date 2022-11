CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A deadly crash closed two lanes off I-77 at Arrowood Road. It happened around 2:30 Friday morning.

Medic confirms one person died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We saw a car upside down and crushed with broken glass on the ground.

Lanes are reopen now, but the shoulder is still closed.

Right now, no word what caused the crash. It’s expected to clear around 8 this morning.