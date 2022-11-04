How Daylight Saving Time Change Can Negatively Change Your Mood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The end of Daylight Saving Time is this weekend. Saturday night, we will turn back the clock an hour. But doctors warn the change in time can negatively change your mental health.

Doctors with Novant Health says the fall time change can trigger Seasonal Affective Disorder. If you notice a change in your mood, appetite or sleeping pattern, you could be at risk.

“You will see folks experience low mood or changes in mood. In addition to that you will see changes in appetite, ” said Dr. Jaren Doby, Outpatient Mental Health Therapist for Novant. “Any kind of sleep disturbance whether it be insomnia or hypersomnia even restless sleep. Fatigue as well and decreased concentration.”

Doctors say Seasonal Affective Disorder is most common among women and people between 18 and 30. Doctors say people living in higher latitude may also be more at risk of mood changes.

Treatments may vary. Doctors recommend you get outdoors as much as possible in the daytime and stay physically active. Some people even try artificial light therapy.