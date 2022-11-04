UPS Looking To Hire 930 Seasonal Workers In Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPS is preparing for the busy holiday season with its ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event nationwide. The hiring blitz kicked off Friday, with efforts to hire more than 930 seasonal workers in the Charlotte area over the two-day event.

Nationwide, UPS plans to hire at least 60,000 of its 100,000+ for the holiday season during just this one weekend. UPS says more than 450 in-person and virtual events are scheduled across the country, where applicants can get hired in just 25 minutes.

In Charlotte, UPS held the event at the UPS Customer Center on West Pointe Drive in West Charlotte from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The hiring event will continue Saturday during the same hours.

UPS is looking to hire delivery drivers, driver helpers and warehouse workers.

The company says seasonal opportunities are a proven pathway to a career at UPS. Nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions following the 2021 holidays, according to the company.

“I started 36 years ago, at that time it wasn’t Brown Friday, but it was our peak season,” said Henry Beards, who is now the Director of Health and Safety. “I started as a loader/unloader, and then I worked my way up.”

UPS says a full-time package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 in contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply online at UPSjobs.com.