Edge On The Clock: FAA To Consider Regulating Plane Seat Size

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Federal Aviation Administration is considering regulating the sizes of seats on planes. While many of us see it as a comfort issue, smaller seats could also be a safety issue. Right now, the FAA is under a congressional mandate to study whether seat size could slow a plane evacuation. The non-profit airline consumer organization called Flyers Rights is proposing a minimum of 32 inches of leg room and wider seats, which it says would fit 90 percent of Americans. Right now, the industry standard is 30 inches of leg room.

Plus, despite inflation, it doesn’t look like families will skimp on gifts this year. The National Retail Federation expects holiday shopping will increase six to eight percent, compared to last year. But experts predict shoppers will likely lean on credit cards or savings to afford some of these purchases. Right now, holiday shopping is already ahead of schedule, but experts say that’s likely because many retailers kicked off the season earlier than usual.

And, the radio hosts that own the trademark for “White Lives Matter” are speaking out. Despite initial reports that they bought the rights to the trademark, Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward say they were gifted the trademark by an anonymous fan late last month. In an interview with CNN, the pair said they don’t have any personal beef with Kanye West, they’re just trying to limit the hurt that can come from the phrase. West has toyed with the idea of selling “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

Click “play” on the video above to see more about these Edge On The Clock stories!