Two Charlotte Artists Present Murals Celebrating The Legacy Of The Queen City’s Historic West End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Historic West End is home to some of Charlotte’s oldest African American and racially integrated neighborhoods.

Two of Charlotte’s painters have been contributing to the community by enriching it with beautiful murals at the Five Points Plaza on West Trade Street.

The public is invited to celebrate both murals on Saturday, November 12 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at 1801 Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Meet the artists:

Lo’Vonia Parks

Parks is painting a mural on the side of Rita’s Italian Ice featuring prominent figures from the area. She invited members of the community to come out for a Community Paint Day and leave their mark on the wall. Parks’ mural and community outreach was funded by the Charlotte Urban Design Placemaking Grant.

Georgie Nakima

Artist Georgie Nakima is freehanding a beautiful mural over 30 feet tall on the side of Atrium Health. Georgie’s project, Kindred, was made possible by the Inaugural Celebrate Charlotte Arts grant funded by the Knight Foundation.

Follow these talented artists on Instagram and show your support by attending the event as these two inspirational women further cultivate Charlotte’s cultural identity.