NC Board Of Elections Extends Voting At 4 Precincts

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voting has been extended by 1 hour in three North Carolina precincts and by 25 minutes at a 4th. The North Carolina Board of Elections voted unanimously to allow the polls to stay open until 8:30p.m. Tuesday at locations in Robeson County, Columbus County and Wilson County. The State Board also voted to extend the voting window by 25 minutes at a location in Craven County.

Columbus County:

Precinct/Address : Ransom – Ransom Event Center / 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood, NC 28456

: Ransom – Ransom Event Center / 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood, NC 28456 The polling place was delayed in opening because poll workers were unable to print authorization-to-vote forms (ATVs) due to a problem in the setup of printers and electronic poll books. ATVs are the documents voters sign when they check in to vote.

Robeson County:

Precinct/Address: 07 Gaddys – Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department / 1022 Gerald Road, Fairmont, NC 28340

07 Gaddys – Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department / 1022 Gerald Road, Fairmont, NC 28340 This polling place opened late because staff was locked out and did not have the correct access code for the building.

Wilson County:

Precinct/Address : Saratoga – Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station / 6903 Church Street, Saratoga, NC 27873

: Saratoga – Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station / 6903 Church Street, Saratoga, NC 27873 This polling place was delayed in opening due to a problem printing ATV forms.

Craven County:

Precinct: River Bend – River Bend Municipal Building

River Bend – River Bend Municipal Building Address: 51 Shoreline Drive, New Bern, NC 28562

51 Shoreline Drive, New Bern, NC 28562 This polling place ran out of ballots.

The NCBOE will not publish unofficial results in Columbus, Robeson, Wilson and Craven counties until all voters have cast their ballots.