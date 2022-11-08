NC Board Of Elections Extends Voting At 4 Precincts

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voting has been extended by 1 hour in three North Carolina precincts and by 25 minutes at a 4th. The North Carolina Board of Elections voted unanimously to allow the polls to stay open until 8:30p.m. Tuesday at locations in Robeson County, Columbus County and Wilson County. The State Board also voted to extend the voting window by 25 minutes at a location in Craven County.
Columbus County:
- Precinct/Address: Ransom – Ransom Event Center / 2696 General Howe Highway, Riegelwood, NC 28456
- The polling place was delayed in opening because poll workers were unable to print authorization-to-vote forms (ATVs) due to a problem in the setup of printers and electronic poll books. ATVs are the documents voters sign when they check in to vote.
Robeson County:
- Precinct/Address: 07 Gaddys – Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department / 1022 Gerald Road, Fairmont, NC 28340
- This polling place opened late because staff was locked out and did not have the correct access code for the building.
Wilson County:
- Precinct/Address: Saratoga – Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station / 6903 Church Street, Saratoga, NC 27873
- This polling place was delayed in opening due to a problem printing ATV forms.
Craven County:
- Precinct: River Bend – River Bend Municipal Building
- Address: 51 Shoreline Drive, New Bern, NC 28562
- This polling place ran out of ballots.
The NCBOE will not publish unofficial results in Columbus, Robeson, Wilson and Craven counties until all voters have cast their ballots.