Panthers And Lowe’s Honor 53 Veterans At Bank Of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — It was a special evening under the stars at Bank of America Stadium, where the guests of honor were honored for their service.

The Carolina Panthers and Lowe’s teamed up to host 53 veterans and their families for a special picnic on the playing field, which included meet-and-greets with four Panthers Legends who once played there.

“Absolute incredible.” Military veteran and Lowe’s Associate Scott Gross definitely enjoyed the night. He got to meet Luke Kuechly. “I’ve been a PSL holder for years, an old school fan, and to meet an absolute legendary, future hall of famer. And you know the kicker is, I found out that I was taller than he is. That stunned me.”

Between Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, Jonathan Stewart and Steve Smith, there were plenty of smiles, handshakes and autographs to go around.

“Just being ourselves. And, it kind of throws them off a little bit because they’re expecting intense, just kind of laid back,” Steve Smith also had a good time. “It’s just kind of chillin’ and relaxing and it’s fun and it’s awesome.”

The Panthers legendary wide receiver says he knows that freedom isn’t free, a big reason why honoring our veterans is something near and dear to Smitty’s heart. “There are men and women putting their lives on the line for us to watch a football game to watch a basketball game, to go to the grocery store. So for me, anytime I’m asked about service men and women, I don’t hesitate.”

All 53 veterans, who are also Lowe’s associates, will be honored again on Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. The men and women will be recognized on the field during the Salute to Service game against the Atlanta Falcons.