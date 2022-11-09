Charlotte’s Salvation Army Angel Tree Program Collects 10,000 Toys To Donate On Christmas Day

1/29

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Salvation Army and Road Runner Vettes’ annual toy drive “Corvette Angels” is the largest single-collection toy drive in the Charlotte area.

The Angel Tree event bought several Corvette car clubs from around the nation as they celebrated their 10th annual toy drive at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday, November 5th.

Christmas morning will be special this year, as they plan to donate a whopping 10,000 toys this holiday, compared to 60 toys in their first year.

WCCB is a proud partner of The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program and stands strong behind its belief that every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning.

Click here to learn how you can help!