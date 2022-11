CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant.

CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard, 61. Howard was found shot to death in the street of Dinglewood Avenue this past summer.