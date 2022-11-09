Stanly County Reports First Flu Death Of The Season

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Another person has died from the flu in North Carolina. The Stanly County Health Department is reporting the first flu-related death of the season. Health officials say the patient was an adult.

“This is a reminder that flu can lead to serious complications and even death in some unfortunate instances”, states Stanly County Health Director Dave Jenkins, MPA. “With flu cases increasing and COVID-19 still circulating, it is important to get an annual vaccine. Talk with your healthcare provider if you have any concerns whether the vaccination is right for you.”

While flu cases and deaths were historically low during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 flu seasons, the number of flu deaths reported in North Carolina ranged from 186 to 391 during the five prior seasons. Currently, North Carolina, including Stanly County is seeing an increase in illnesses caused by respiratory viruses other than COVID-19, including influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), that is greater than at any time since the

COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Protect yourself and others by knowing the signs of respiratory illnesses like the flu and staying home when you are sick.

Common symptoms of respiratory illness including flu:

● fever

● cough

● sore throat

● runny nose/sneezing

● muscle or body aches

● headaches

● fatigue (tiredness)

● nausea or vomiting

● diarrhea

Here a few important steps you can take to decrease the spread of respiratory illnesses:

● Wash your hands often with soap and water

● Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

● Stay home when you are sick

● Avoid close contact with sick people

● Cover your coughs and sneezes

● Clean and disinfect surfaces

● Consider wearing a mask in public spaces

● Contact your healthcare provider or health department for information on

vaccines against respiratory illnesses such as flu and COVID-19

For more information about

● Flu – https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/keyfacts.htm

● RSV – https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html

● COVID-19 – https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19