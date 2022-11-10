Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop

1/2

UPDATE — (11/10/22)

On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C.

Tadarius Redfearn was arrested with the assistance of United States Marshals Service and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (704) 920-5000, or to remain anonymous call (704) 93-CRIME.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

CONCORD, N.C. — A man is in jail and his brother is wanted for a murder that happened last Friday on International Drive NW.

Travoris Richardson was shot and killed at a bus stop on Friday, October 7.

On Thursday, police arrested Robert Redfearn Jr. for first degree murder at an apartment on Prospect Drive in Charlotte.

Police are looking for a second suspect, Tadarius Redfearn. Tadarius is the brother of Robert Redfearn, according to a police spokesperson.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000, or to remain anonymous call (704) 93-CRIME