Family Says Remains Found In Gaston County Are Likely Those Of Man Missing Since July

(UPDATE – 11/10/22)

The family of Quintin Roark, 27, tells WCCB that remains found near Cherryville this week are likely those of the missing father. A hunter discovered the remains about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webbs Chapel Road.

The medical examiners office is still working to make a positive identification. However, Roark’s family tells WCCB they have been contacted by investigators and are almost certain the remains belong to Roark. He was reported missing in July and has 2 young children.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July.

Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.

Roark is described as a white man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and possibly a full beard. His home is located on Deaton Avenue in Lincolnton.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Hanline at the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.