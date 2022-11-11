CDC: Flu Cases Jump To VERY HIGH Level Across The Carolinas

ATLANTA, GA — The flu season continues to ramp up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says about half of the country is reporting HIGH or VERY HIGH activity when it comes to respiratory illnesses.

On Friday, the CDC released its updated flu activity map. It shows North Carolina and South Carolina in a deep shade of purple – indicating the most severe level of spread.

22 states along with Washington, D.C. New York City and Puerto Rico are seeing cases of flu, RSV and COVID-19, with influenza contributing a “significant proportion” of those illnesses.

The number of people sick with the flu nearly doubled in the last week of October. Cases jumped again in the first week of November.

As of November 5, there have been at least 2.8 million infections, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu.

In Charlotte, Atrium Health officials are seeing a lot of pediatric flu cases in the past two weeks. Health officials recommend anyone at least 6 months old should get vaccinated.