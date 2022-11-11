Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.

Reaco Burton, the other suspect charged in the case is currently in prison in Tabor City, NC, for an unrelated homicide and robbery that occurred in Iredell County. He is serving a 62-year sentence officials confirmed.

Deputies say they were able to take Summers into custody on August 4th, 2022, during a traffic stop in Hope, New Jersey. He was in jail in New York before being brought back to Iredell County.

Summers is charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and 1 count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.