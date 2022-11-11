Panthers Fans Show Up For TNF Despite Rain And Bad Record

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — Despite the rain and the Panthers’ bad record, fans filled the streets near Bank of America Stadium for the Panthers first and only primetime appearance of the season, Thursday Night Football against the Falcons.

WCCB’s Kelli Bartik caught up with fans before kickoff who believed their team would get revenge on its division rival. The Panthers did not disappoint.

The Panthers ran past the Falcons in the rain in the national spotlight. D’Onta Forman carried the ball 31 times for 130 yards and 1 touchdown in Carolina’s 25 – 15 win over Atlanta, improving to 3-and-7 on the season.