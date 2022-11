CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer killed in the line of duty in Charlotte last year is being honored with a special portrait. Artist Jamie Franki delivered the portrait to CMPD’s University Division last month.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department would like to thank local artist, Jamie Franki, for his art creation given to the University City Division Team Office to honor CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nux0G3AVmN — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 8, 2022

The portrait is titled “Say Her Name” in honor of Officer Mia Goodwin. She was killed while working the scene of a crash on I-85 in December of 2021. She was a 6 year veteran of CMPD.