ATLANTA, GA – CNN has called the race for Arizona governor after a tight race. CNN says Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Republican Kari Lake, who denied the 2020 election results.

CNN PROJECTION: Democrat Katie Hobbs will be Arizona's governor after a tight race. She defeats Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake, who denied 2020 election results https://t.co/aB5vk6YI8S pic.twitter.com/oZB67zEDn2 — CNN (@CNN) November 15, 2022

Lake, a former news anchor at Fox 10 in Phoenix, ascended quickly to become one of the most prominent Republicans in the 2022 cycle as she and Hobbs vied to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. The outgoing governor had endorsed Lake’s primary opponent, but then backed Lake in the general election.