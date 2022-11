LANCASTER, S.C. — SLED says that Dena Nicole Orrell, 35, sexually assaulted a female relative under 16 years of age between Fall of 2017 and Spring 2018.

Orrell is charged with three counts of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and three counts of Incest. She is being held at the Lancaster Detention Center awaiting trial.

Her case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.