One Dead, One Injured After Lancaster Crash

LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has since passed away from a crash on October 31st.

Troopers say that on October 31st, just before 7:30 a.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV was driving north on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when they ran off the road and hit a ditch.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to MUSC Lancaster for medical treatment. The passenger later passed away on November 5th.

On November 13th, the passenger was identified as Rayanna Moser, 18, of Lancaster.