RSV Cases On The Rise And Causing Parents Concern

PORTLAND, ME– A rise in RSV cases has caused some parents to cancel their holiday travel plans, because they want to keep their families safe. The high numbers have also caused hospitals to become overwhelmed and forced to turn away patients. That was one mother’s experience after her newborn contracted RSV. Today that child remains in the ICU in a hospital in Portland, Maine.

The mother says the baby girl developed a cough and was wheezing. The child had to mediclifted to a hospital which was too crowded to admit her. Finally, the family found a hospital in Maine. That mom says another child of hers came down with RSV a couple of years ago, but it was nothing like this. During the illness, the child on had a cough and runny nose.