Shelby Police Release Details Of Officer Involved Shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — Police say officers asked the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times before he raised his weapon and was shot by police on Saturday.

On November 12, Shelby Police officers were dispatched to the Days Inn on W. Dixon Boulevard shortly before noon.

Officers found the armed man outside on the second-floor breezeway.

Police claim that they repeatedly asked the man to drop his weapon, but the suspect raised his weapon, at which point an officer fired their weapon.

The suspect was injured, and officers gave him first aid until EMS arrived. He was then taken to Atrium Health and remains hospitalized.

Officials have yet to release the names of those involved, and the NC State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

The officer who fired their gun has been put on leave and will remain so for the rest of the investigation.