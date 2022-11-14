Missing Rowan County Man Found Safe

The Latest:

According to Granite Quarry Police, Harold Coon was found safe and was returned home this morning.

Previously:

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police are asking for help in finding Harold David Coon, 82, who went missing on Sunday. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Officers say that on November 14th, around 8 p.m., Coon left Brookstone Way in Granite Quarry to go to a pharmacy. He was last seen in Mebane just before midnight.

Coon is described as a white man with short gray hair, facial hair, and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, work boots, and a cowboy hat.

Coon drives a gold 2008 Chevrolet HHR with “a lot of chrome on the vehicle” and has an N.C. license plate number of TDP4783.

Anyone with information about Coon’s location should call Josh Atkins at the Granite Quarry Police Department at (704) 216-8500.